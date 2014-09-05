Valley Performing Arts presents Anastasia

More of a "who is it?" than a "who dun it" Guy Bolton's English translation of Marcelle Maurette's drama Anastasia will intrigue both history buffs as well as drama aficionados. Director (and history teacher) Grant Olson is having a blast making sure everything is historically accurate along with triple threat Shellie Riggan (actor, property mistress and hair designer). Join Grant and Shellie as they give us a backstage and history tour into Valley Performing Arts' latest offering opening September 5th and running until the 28th.

HOSTS:





Jean Paal , theater critic

theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

GUESTS:





Grant Olson , Director VPA's Anastasia

Shellie Riggan, Actor, Property Mistress, Hair Designer VPA's Anastasia

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday September 5th 2014 at 2:45 p.m.

