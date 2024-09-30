-
Another Anchorage politician has filed to run for office in 2014. Former Anchorage Assemblyman, Matt Claman, confirms that he will be running for the District 19 seat in the Alaska House of Representatives in 2014. That's the seat that Lindsey Holmes now holds.Download Audio
Republicans in the U.S. House are rejecting a plan to extend the popular payroll tax cut Americans are now getting.
Democrats and Republicans are wrestling over how to pay for continuing the payroll tax holiday that’s been in affect this year.
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin says she will not run for president. Her announcement today left little doubt that the eventual Republican nominee will come from the current field of contenders.
Members of the U.S. Senate have formed a bipartisan caucus focused on the oceans, and both of Alaska’s Senators are on board. Republican Lisa Murkowski is co-chairing it with Rhode Island Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse.
Tuesday, August 23 at 10:00 am It’s August recess time for the U.S. Congress – when members get back in touch with their districts. Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski is looking for ways to advance her issues in a Senate controlled by Democrats, even as those Democrats find all sorts of bills in front of them that were passed by the Republican- controlled House.
Congress wrapped up its summer work Tuesday without passing legislation to keep the Federal Aviation Administration open. Political bickering has partially shut it down – and may continue to until after Labor Day when Congress returns from its August recess.
President Obama has signed into law a deal to raise the debt ceiling, fending off a national default, which he warned could roil the markets and leave the U.S. without enough money to pay its bills.
With the debt-ceiling legislation signed into law Tuesday afternoon, the nation no longer needs to worry about defaultmageddon, at least not until early 2013. That's when the U.S. Treasury once again runs out of room to borrow again. Even though there wasn't a default this time, the partisan fight left plenty of wreckage lying about.
The rating agency said the debt ceiling agreement is a step in the right direction for the country and said the chances of a default on its debt remain "extremely low."