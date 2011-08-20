Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Senate Business

Alaska Public Media | By Josh Edge
Published August 19, 2011 at 9:20 PM AKDT

Tuesday, August 23 at 10:00 am

It’s August recess time for the U.S. Congress – when members get back in touch with their districts.  Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski is looking for ways to advance her issues in a Senate controlled by Democrats, even as those Democrats find all sorts of bills in front of them that were passed by the Republican- controlled House.

Download Audio (MP3)

HOST:

GUESTS:


  • Senator Lisa Murkowski

  • Callers Statewide

PARTICIPATE:


  • Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air)

  • Send e-mail to talk alaskapublic org (comments may be read on air)

  • Call 550-8422 in Anchorage or 1-800-478-8255 during the live broadcast

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, August 23 , 2011 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

Click here to find previous Talk of Alaskas
Tags
Talk of Alaska Talk of Alaska
Josh Edge
See stories by Josh Edge