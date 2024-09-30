-
With Cheez-It communion and Zoom, Christians and Jews celebrate holy days in the time of a modern plaguePassover and Holy Week fell on the same time this year, and observers found special resonance in their celebrations during the coronavirus pandemic.
KSKA: Friday, October 12 at 2:45pm Just before a sure-fire reelection bid, a North Carolina senator is faced with a mass shooting in his state and has to reexamine the second amendment and his own personal values and views on politics and religion in Jason Odell Williams' new play Church and State. RKP Productions is opening its season with this moving, often humorous look at a hot topic October 13-19 at the Alaska Experience Theatre located on 4th and C streets in downtown Anchorage. This week on Stage Talk director Dick Reichman, Producer Audrey Kelly and Actor Mark Stoneburner are joined by playwright Jason Odell Williams.LISTEN HERE
Youth leaders from Alaska's Jewish, Christian and Muslim communities join us to discuss the value of raising children to have faith in a higher power. We'll explore why some kids will choose to reject their parents' religion, while others will remain devout in the faith of their childhood. Afshan Mohammad, Principal of Al- Noor Academy Sunday Islamic School, Rabbi Michael Oblath from Congregation Beth Shalom, and Mark Zweifel, District Youth Director of the AK Ministry Network are guests.KSKA: Tuesday, 3/13 @ 2pm & 7pm