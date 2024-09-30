psychology

-
On the next Line One, Prentiss Pemberton welcomes Dr. Cathy Von Hippel, from Alaska Telepsychology, for a discussion about the mental health challenges we face as a state and for a look at how technology is playing a critical role in delivering important mental health resources to the farthest reaches of our state.Thanks for listening!
Hypnosis has long had the reputation of being a party trick, a gimmick or, at best, a “fringe” therapeutic intervention. In reality, hypnosis has long been used as a tool to treat a variety of conditions and there is a growing body of evidence that supports it as an effective approach to change.Thanks for listening!
Monday, March 12, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. In his best selling book, Feeling Good, Psychiatrist Dr. David Burns highlights how our automatic negative thoughts, cultivated by years of practice, cause nearly all depressive episodes. How do we develop these automatic negative thoughts and how can we change our thinking to shift our internal dialogue, improve our self esteem, and increase motivation? On the next Line One: Your Health Connection, co-host, Prentiss Pemberton welcomes back Dr. David Burns for a more in depth look at specific strategies and techniques aimed at changing our thinking and improving our mood.LISTEN NOW
Monday, September 16, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Why do some of us condone gun control and same sex marriage and others do not? Where do our beliefs come from? Does social media contribute to moral beliefs? How might the content of social media influence the spread of the message? A discussion on the study of how people's thoughts, feelings, and behaviors are influenced by the actual, imagined, or implied presence of others.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Friday, March 24 at 2:45pm Often considered the greatest play written in the English language, Shakespeare's Hamlet is as complicated it its psychological examination of the particular characters as it is enlightening of the human spirit. TBA Theatre is presenting this timeless work at the Wendy Williamson Auditorium on the campus of UAA March 24th through April 2nd and two of the actors, Wayne Mitchell and Jessica Faust drop by Stage Talk this week to let us know how they are approaching the play.LISTEN NOW
What happens when a man wants to be "normal"? What exactly is "normal" and what happens to Charley when science steps in to change his life? Tune in to Stage Talk this week to hear director Teresa Pond and "Charley", actor Jaron Carlson as they talk about Synesthesia Artist Collective's lastest production, Flowers for Algernon by David Rogers based on the novel by Daniel Keyes.KSKA: Friday, Feb. 6, at 2:45pmListen Now:
Why are some people happy despite great suffering while others, with seemingly everything, suffer deep emotional distress? How are our emotions driven by our thinking and behavior? Can we actively and intentionally improve our happiness? On the next Line One, Prentiss Pemberton returns as host to discuss the science and psychology of Happiness with Anchorage Psychologist Jennifer Beathe.KSKA: Monday 7/29 at 2:00 pm and 9:00 pm
Many kids often drop out of sports as they feel unsuccessful. This doesn’t have to be. Dr. Woodard’s guest, Mayo Clinic Sport Psychologist Dr. Max Trenerry will discuss how to keep kids interested in sports as well as other sports psychology topics on the next Line One: Your Health Connection.KSKA: Monday 4/8 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Anchorage psychologist Dr. Kevin O’leary joins host Dr. Woodard Monday on Line One. They will talk about various psychotherapies and types of psychologists. What makes a good therapist? What what makes a good patient? Join us will your comments and questions.KSKA: Monday 7/23 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm