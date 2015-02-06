Synesthesia Artist Collective's Flowers for Algernon
What happens when a man wants to be "normal"? What exactly is "normal" and what happens to Charley when science steps in to change his life? Tune in to Stage Talk this week to hear director Teresa Pond and "Charley", actor Jaron Carlson, as they talk about Synesthesia Artist Collective's lastest production, Flowers for Algernon by David Rogers based on the novel by Daniel Keyes. Flowers for Algernon is currently running in the E. R. Brown Auditorium (Grant Hall) on the campus of Alaska Pacific University.
HOST:
GUESTS:
- Teresa Pond, director, SynArts' Flowers for Algernon
- Jaron Carlson, "Charley", SynArts' Flowers for Algernon
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday February 6th at 2:45 p.m.
