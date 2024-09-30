-
Alaska has only three private colleges listed by the college board, and only one offering a four-year liberal arts education. Others have failed, and many students assume they must leave the state for educational choices. APU President Don Bantz discusses the challenges and rewards of running a private college in Alaska, and the benefits for students.
President Obama announced Friday a plan to shake up and streamline federal departments and agencies. As part of that, he wants to move the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA from under the Commerce Department to Interior.
Stories up for discussion this week are: Palin not running for president; Municipal elections results outside Anchorage; Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan's proposed budget for 2012; Alaska's oil and has tax report to legislature, soaring prison costs, State settles suit over rural schools, Alaska Native Corporation EyakTek corruption scheme, and John Katz steps down as head of the Governor's office in Washington.
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin says she will not run for president. Her announcement today left little doubt that the eventual Republican nominee will come from the current field of contenders.
Palin Won't Run for President, Congress Considers Hearings on EyakTek Investigation, Jury Deliberates Bethel Murder Case, Poll Finds Support for Mid Level Dental Providers, Statewide Election Results, Fairbanks Voters Reject Air Quality Proposition, Crab Fleet Won't Have as Much to Catch This Year, Biomass Heat Catches on in Southeast, Video Contest Highlights Bristol Bay.
States can now get waivers from the requirements of No Child Left Behind, the Bush-era education law. In exchange they’ll have to come up with ways on the state level to boost student achievement and close gaps in performance.
Alaska’s Congressional delegation is giving the President’s speech Thursday night on creating jobs and boosting the economy mixed reviews along party lines. Before a rarely-convened joint session of Congress, President Obama laid out a plan he’s calling the American Jobs Act.
Reports Monday of recent travel expenditures by legislators indicate that this current year is on track right now to costing about the same as most previous years’ travel – with one exception.
President Obama has signed into law a deal to raise the debt ceiling, fending off a national default, which he warned could roil the markets and leave the U.S. without enough money to pay its bills.
To give our listeners a chance to hear the complete Anchorage Economic Development Corporation economic forecast for Anchorage from 2011 through 2014, we've posted below the full prediction as presented by AEDC President and CEO Bill Popp at the luncheon held on July 27th.