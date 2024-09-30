Alaska has only three private colleges listed by the college board, and only one offering a four-year liberal arts education. Others have failed, and many students assume they must leave the state for educational choices. APU President Don Bantz discusses the challenges and rewards of running a private college in Alaska, and the benefits for students. Join host Charles Wohlforth to talk about options for our brightest young people on Hometown, Alaska.KSKA: Wednesday 4/4 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm

