  • News
    Alaska's Only Private University
    Charles Wohlforth
    Alaska has only three private colleges listed by the college board, and only one offering a four-year liberal arts education. Others have failed, and many students assume they must leave the state for educational choices. APU President Don Bantz discusses the challenges and rewards of running a private college in Alaska, and the benefits for students. Join host Charles Wohlforth to talk about options for our brightest young people on Hometown, Alaska.KSKA: Wednesday 4/4 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
  • News
    President Obama Proposes Moving NOAA to Department of Interior
    Libby Casey
    President Obama announced Friday a plan to shake up and streamline federal departments and agencies. As part of that, he wants to move the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA from under the Commerce Department to Interior.
  • Programs
    Palin Decides Against Presidential Run, Municipal Election Results and Mayor Dan Sullivan's Proposed Budget
    Kristin Spack
    Stories up for discussion this week are: Palin not running for president; Municipal elections results outside Anchorage; Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan's proposed budget for 2012; Alaska's oil and has tax report to legislature, soaring prison costs, State settles suit over rural schools, Alaska Native Corporation EyakTek corruption scheme, and John Katz steps down as head of the Governor's office in Washington.KSKA: Friday 10/7 at 2:00 pm & Sat 10/8 at 6:00 pmKAKM: Friday 10/7 at 7:30 pm & Sat 10/8 at 5:00 pm
  • News
    Palin Won’t Run for President
    Associated Press
    Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin says she will not run for president. Her announcement today left little doubt that the eventual Republican nominee will come from the current field of contenders.
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: October 5, 2011
    Kristin Spack
    Palin Won't Run for President, Congress Considers Hearings on EyakTek Investigation, Jury Deliberates Bethel Murder Case, Poll Finds Support for Mid Level Dental Providers, Statewide Election Results, Fairbanks Voters Reject Air Quality Proposition, Crab Fleet Won't Have as Much to Catch This Year, Biomass Heat Catches on in Southeast, Video Contest Highlights Bristol Bay.
  • News
    Waivers Available for No Child Left Behind Act
    Libby Casey
    States can now get waivers from the requirements of No Child Left Behind, the Bush-era education law. In exchange they’ll have to come up with ways on the state level to boost student achievement and close gaps in performance.
  • News
    Alaska Delegation Reacts to President’s Jobs Speech
    Libby Casey
    Alaska’s Congressional delegation is giving the President’s speech Thursday night on creating jobs and boosting the economy mixed reviews along party lines. Before a rarely-convened joint session of Congress, President Obama laid out a plan he’s calling the American Jobs Act.
  • News
    Senate President Defends Travel Expenses
    Dave Donaldson
    Reports Monday of recent travel expenditures by legislators indicate that this current year is on track right now to costing about the same as most previous years’ travel – with one exception.
  • News
    Obama Signs Debt Deal Legislation into Law
    Libby Casey
    President Obama has signed into law a deal to raise the debt ceiling, fending off a national default, which he warned could roil the markets and leave the U.S. without enough money to pay its bills.
  • News
    Web Extra: AEDC's Complete Mid-Year Economic Forecast
    Len Anderson
    To give our listeners a chance to hear the complete Anchorage Economic Development Corporation economic forecast for Anchorage from 2011 through 2014, we've posted below the full prediction as presented by AEDC President and CEO Bill Popp at the luncheon held on July 27th.