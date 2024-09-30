-
KSKA: Friday, September 15 at 2:45pm Anchorage Community Theatre opens its 2017-'18 season with Silver Thaw a brand new murder mystery from Anchorage playwright Schatzie Shaefers. Shaefers, along with director Sarah Athans, drop by Stage Talk this week to give us some info about the play, how Shaefers came to write it and perhaps a few "red herrings" along the way. Silver Thaw performs at ACT September 15th-October 8th.LISTEN HERE
Join UAA Department of Theatre and Dance faculty members Brian Cook and Ty Hewitt this week on Stage Talk as they let us in on an exciting new season that breaks away from the traditional fare of scripted drama and dives headlong into the creative process as it progresses throughout the year. Included in this season is a year-long celebration ofEarth Matters on Stage.LISTEN HEREKSKA: Friday, August 18 at 2:45pm
KSKA: Friday, April 7 at 2:45pm During KSKA's Spring Fund Drive, Stage Talk goes to great lengths... or distances to bring exciting guests to the show. In this case we go to Australia (via Skype) to talk to playwright Timothy Daly about the premier of his play, The Afterlife of J. Edgar Hoover being produced by RKP Productions in association with Cyrano's Theatre Company. Joining Timothy in the studio are Director and Producer Dick Reichman and Producer Audrey Weltman Kelly. The Afterlife of J. Edgar Hoover performs at Cyrano's Theatre Company April 7th through the 23rd.LISTEN NOW
There's a new theatre company in town and they're presenting the west coast premier of an exciting play to help re-open one of Anchorage's most exciting venues that's been dormant for two years. Walking Shadows Theatre Company, founded by Krista Schwarting, Jay Burns and Shelly Wozniak is excited to open award winning playwright Topher Payne's intriguing play, Perfect Arrangement at Out North Theatre. Perfect Arrangement performs March 19th through April 4th at 7:00pm.KSKA: Friday, March 20th at 2:45pmListen Now:
Anchorage playwright Arlitia Jones and actor Charity Pomeroy join Jean and Steve this week to talk about Arlitia's latest play, Rush at Everlasting being brought to town by Perseverance Theatre of Juneau, performing at the Sydney Laurence Theatre February 14th through the 23rd.KSKA: Friday 2/14 at 2:45pmListen Now
Take the sensibilities of a classic TV sitcom like Father Knows Best, combine it with a nuclear war and toss in a little bit of George Romero's Night of the Living Dead and you have what it takes to spend a night At Home With The Clarks. Join Playwright Rand Higbee, Executive Director Bill Cotton and Actor Bill McAllister as they talk about the world premier of this hilarious comedy produced by Anchorage Community Theatreopening March 9th and running through the 31st.KSKA: Friday 3/8 at 2:45pm