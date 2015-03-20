A perfect time for A Perfect Arrangement
There's a new theatre company in town and they're presenting the west coast premier of an exciting play to help re-open one of Anchorage's most exciting venues that's been dormant for two years. Walking Shadows Theatre Company, founded by Krista Schwarting, Jay Burns and Shelly Wozniak is excited to open award winning playwright Topher Payne's intriguing play, Perfect Arrangement at Out North Theatre. Perfect Arrangement performs March 19th through April 4th at 7:00pm.
- Topher Payne, playwright Perfect Arrangement
- Krista Schwarting, founder and actor Walking Shadows Theatre Company
