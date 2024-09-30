-
We’ll be talking with pediatrician, author and lecturer Doctor Ira Chasnoff, one of the nation’s leading researchers in the field of child development and the effects of maternal alcohol and drug use. Find out what we’re learning to improve the health of mothers and their children on Line One: Your Health ConnectionThanks for listening!
It's a girl! It's a boy! Having a baby is a journey. The road of pregnancy and childbirth has many bumps, bends and turns. Having someone there to tend to your needs along the way, can make that road a little smoother. Join host Shelly Wade when she talks with a group of local midwives and mothers on the next Hometown, Alaska.KSKA: Wednesday 9/5 at 2:00 pm & 8:00 pm
The number one medical complication of childbearing is not fever or bleeding but perinatal mood and anxiety disorders. A big myth is that motherhood, breastfeeding, pregnancy and childbirth are typically easy and uncomplicated. The reality challenges most women. Listen as Dr. Thad and his guests discuss the psychological side of pregnancy and childbirth.KSKA: Monday 10/3 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm