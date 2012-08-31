Midwifery in Southcentral Alaska

It's a girl! It's a boy! Having a baby is a journey. The road of pregnancy and childbirth has many bumps, bends and turns. Having someone there to tend to your needs along the way, can make that road a little smoother. Join host Shelly Wade when she talks with a group of local midwives and mothers on the next Hometown, Alaska.



PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm) Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to hometown@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Shelly Wade

GUESTS:



LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, September 5, 2012. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, September 5, 2012. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts

HOMETOWN ALASKA ARCHIVE

Listen Now