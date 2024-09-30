-
Monday, November 13, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Questions about urinary wetting during the day or night, such as "when is it a sign of a serious problem?", or "what is abnormal?", and "how to help it resolve?", are not unusual for parents. On this program Dr. Thad Woodard and pediatric urologist Dr. Laura Merriman discuss bedwetting and urinary incontinence in the pediatric age group.LISTEN HERE
On the next Line One, Anchorage kidney disease specialist Dr. Steven Tuckerjoins us to discuss how our kidneys work and their function changes with age, their relationship to hypertension, and the causes and treatment of kidney failure. Join us with your questions and comments on kidney disease.KSKA: Monday 2/4 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
On the next Line One, director of education for Pediatric Bioethics at Seattle Children’s Hospital, Dr. Doug Diekema joins host Dr. Woodard to ethical issues in medicine, including how to balance parental freedom, child welfare, and public health regarding mandatory school immunizations. Joins us with your questions and comments.KSKA: Monday 1/21 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
We'll have a physical, occupational, and speech therapist on Monday's show to explore the various services they provide for infants, children, and adolescents in Anchorage. Join us with your comments and questions.KSKA: Monday 9/10 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm