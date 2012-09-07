Pediatric Therapies

We'll have a physical, occupational, and a speech therapist on the next Line One to explore the various services they provide for infants, children, and adolescents in Anchorage. Join us with your comments and questions.

LINKS:



PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast Send e-mail to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUESTS:



LIVE BROADCAST: Monday September 10, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. AKST

REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday September 10, 2012 at 7:00 p.m. AKST

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:



SUBSCRIBE:





Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically bye-mail, RSS or podcast.

LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE

Listen