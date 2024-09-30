-
KSKA: Tuesday, October 04, at 2:00 p.m. Storytelling comes to the Mat-Su Valley in the tradition of Arctic Entries and The Moth. Untold Stories brings Mat-Su Valley residents to the stage to share their personal stories: funny, sad and sweet.LISTEN NOW
The Matanuska Susitna Borough has voted down a resolution aimed at expanding a state health assessment regarding coal development in the Palmer area. Read More...
More than a year ago, Palmer voters approved a bid to allow the city to acquire seven historic properties within the city limits. The lots include the…
A Houston man has been taken into custody for threatening a state Trooper, among other charges. Kenneth Champ, 48, who owns Champ Septic Pumping, is also under investigation for dumping raw human sewage into a creek that runs near his property.
00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defb2ce90000As a third-generation Alaskan farmer, Larry DeVilbiss, has an interesting success story. Now he is also the mayor of the Mat-Su Borough, facing issues of transportation, growth, and a brand new ferry that was built without a landing for passengers on the Anchorage side. Charles Wohlforth hosts Mayor Larry DeVilbiss, to learn how he sees Mat-Su’s future, and to answer your questions.KSKA: Wednesday 11/2 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
A Palmer grand jury has indicted nine people in relation to the theft of 38 handguns from a Wasilla store. Alaska State Trooper spokeswoman Beth Ipsen, says the nine, ranging in age from 30 years to a juvenile of 16, have a collective total of 72 felony charges against them.
The contentious issue of coal development held the floor at a packed Matanuska Susitna Borough Assembly meeting in Palmer Tuesday night. Home owners in the vicinity of a proposed Usibelli mining project were not shy about airing their views before the panel.
Locally grown produce could be taking on a new festive look soon. Researchers in Palmer are working on what they call "novelty" potatoes.
Earthquake Causes Tsumani Scare. Tanana Chiefs Conference Receives Suicide Grant. Sutton Coal Permit Up For Renewal. Gay and Lesbian Community Seeks Legal Protections. National Search Launched for ASD Superintendent. Potato Blight Surfaces in Palmer, Delta. Ferry Returns to Service. Sculptors Turn Stone Into Tradition
Cases of potato blight on 2 Alaska farms have been controlled, but agriculture officials are warning Alaska gardeners to keep an eye out for the fungus that can destroy potato crops.