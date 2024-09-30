-
Alaska’s attorney general has given the governor’s office until Feb. 20 to release the last of Sarah Palin’s emails from her time as governor.
Palin Decides Against Presidential Run, Municipal Election Results and Mayor Dan Sullivan's Proposed BudgetStories up for discussion this week are: Palin not running for president; Municipal elections results outside Anchorage; Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan's proposed budget for 2012; Alaska's oil and has tax report to legislature, soaring prison costs, State settles suit over rural schools, Alaska Native Corporation EyakTek corruption scheme, and John Katz steps down as head of the Governor's office in Washington.KSKA: Friday 10/7 at 2:00 pm & Sat 10/8 at 6:00 pmKAKM: Friday 10/7 at 7:30 pm & Sat 10/8 at 5:00 pm
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin says she will not run for president. Her announcement today left little doubt that the eventual Republican nominee will come from the current field of contenders.
This week, some of the topics include: lawmakers’ travel expenses; legislative conference in Hawaii; Murkowski warns of reduction in federal spending; the Knik Arm crossing; Wasilla Councilman Steve Menard; Exxon’s dispute over Point Thompson; Anchorage cap driver arrested for rape; the East Coast Earthquake; and a possible Palin Presidential run.
Alaska Governor Sarah Palin is Republican Presidential candidate John McCain's choice for Vice PresidentAlaska's back in the national spotlight and will…
This week we take another look at Governor -- and now Vice-Presidential candidate -- Sarah Palin. When our show first aired in February 2008, talk of…
The Governor has called for a special legislative session on the Alaska Gasline Inducement Act (AGIA) this spring and is sharing two members of her gas…