Talk of Alaska: Approaching AGIA
The Governor has called for a special legislative session on the Alaska Gasline Inducement Act (AGIA) this spring and is sharing two members of her gas line team with us to help get the public prepared for the upcoming deliberations on this huge public construction project. The winning bidder is a Canadian company (TransCanada) and the traditional petroleum producers on the North Slope have made no commitments to ship the gas. Things are beginning to get tense.The Palin Administration will release its findings on the proposed natural gas pipeline through Canada on May 19, and they'll also explore the counter-proposed in-state pipeline terminating in a Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) plant at Valdez. There will be a whirwind series of meetings before a special legislative session in early June. Today on on Talk of Alaska, Alaskans have a chance to look inside the process, featuring two members of the Governor's gas line team. It's the Alaska Gasline Inducement Act (AGIA) once again, with callers and commenters statewide.RELATED ARTICLES (oldest to newest):
- Palin publishes natural gas pipeline project invitation (3 Jul 2007)
- AGIA draws proposals from five companies, oil giants not among them (3 Dec 2007)
- TransCanada the only company to meet AGIA requirements (4 Jan 2008)
- Alaska Gasline Port Authority asks for reconsideration (11 Jan 2008)
- Talk of Alaska: ConocoPhillips’ gas line proposal (22 Jan 2008)
- Gasline Port Authority appeals AGIA decision; denied (30 Jan 2008)
- Backbone II weighs in with legislators on gasline (1 Feb 2008)
- Web Extra: David Gottstein on AGIA (1 Feb 2008)
- Talk of Alaska: The LNG Option (5 Feb 2008)
- Sinopec pitches legislature on gasline (5 Feb 2008)
- Report cites potential for rising natural gas prices (7 Feb 2008) -- Alaskan Abroad / Oilweek
- Talk of Alaska: The Alaska Gasline Inducement Act (AGIA) (12 Feb 2008)
- Senator Stevens tells legislature the time to act on a gasline is now (19 Feb 2008)
- Alaska Natural Gas Development Authority presents plan (22 Feb 2008)
- Governor’s AGIA / TransCanada plan exposed to public hearings (25 Feb 2008)
- Federal agency says Alaska’s gas still an attractive investment (4 Mar 2008)
- Palin Administration begins final review of TransCanada proposal (7 Mar 2008)
- State Legislators grapple with gasline issues in Washington, DC (7 Mar 2008)
- Senator Stevens comments on Alaskan oil development, prices, ANWR and natural gas (19 Mar 2008)
- Governor calls for special session (28 Mar 2008)
- Legislature calls for extension of special session (2 Apr 2008)
- Two leading bond rating agencies issue alert about TransCanada (3 Apr 2008)
HOST: Steve Heimel, APRN
- Kurt Gibson, Alaska Department of Natural Resources
- Dan Fauske, Alaska Department of Natural Resources
- Live callers statewide
