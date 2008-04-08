Talk of Alaska: Approaching AGIA

The Governor has called for a special legislative session on the Alaska Gasline Inducement Act (AGIA) this spring and is sharing two members of her gas line team with us to help get the public prepared for the upcoming deliberations on this huge public construction project. The winning bidder is a Canadian company (TransCanada) and the traditional petroleum producers on the North Slope have made no commitments to ship the gas. Things are beginning to get tense.The Palin Administration will release its findings on the proposed natural gas pipeline through Canada on May 19, and they'll also explore the counter-proposed in-state pipeline terminating in a Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) plant at Valdez. There will be a whirwind series of meetings before a special legislative session in early June. Today on on Talk of Alaska, Alaskans have a chance to look inside the process, featuring two members of the Governor's gas line team. It's the Alaska Gasline Inducement Act (AGIA) once again, with callers and commenters statewide.RELATED ARTICLES (oldest to newest):

HOST: Steve Heimel, APRN

Kurt Gibson, Alaska Department of Natural Resources

Dan Fauske, Alaska Department of Natural Resources

, Alaska Department of Natural Resources Live callers statewide

