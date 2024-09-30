-
Alaska’s state government can expect $1.3 billion less than it previously forecast, largely because of the drop in oil prices.
BP's exit from Alaska was rumored long before it was officially announced on Tuesday. But that's not the only reason the company's $5.6 billion deal with Hilcorp is far from surprising, experts and industry insiders said.
It’s still too early to know if petroleum even exists in the refuge in commercially-viable quantities. But if it’s found, Kaktovik’s residents are simultaneously positioned to be among the biggest beneficiaries, and to experience some of the biggest disruptions.
The Interior department is re-evaluating the management plan for the reserve, aiming to open up land that's currently off-limits to oil leasing.
The Trump administration Tuesday appealed a federal court decision that blocked plans to re-open vast portions of Alaska's Arctic waters to oil drilling.
This talk and discussion features Dr. Alexander James, a professor of economics at the University of Alaska Anchorage. His presentation focuses on what is sometimes called “the paradox of plenty” and how resource-rich countries can often suffer from slow economic growth and other negative effects.Thanks for listening!
Norwegian oil company Statoil said Tuesday (Nov. 17) that it will end exploration efforts in the Chukchi Sea and close its Anchorage office. The decision comes just two months after Shell ended its quest to drill in the Arctic Ocean, citing disappointing results at its first well.Download Audio
The Interior Department won't auction off drilling rights in the Chukchi and Beaufort Seas in the next two years. The auctions would have been the first in the Arctic Ocean since 2008, and the first under President Obama.Download Audio
Shell’s announcement left the state wondering what to blame -- low oil prices? Tough regulations? Better prospects elsewhere? In other words, is it us -- or is it Shell?Download Audio
00000192-9ca3-dda9-a1f3-defb12720000There are over 10,000 registered lobbyists in Washington, DC. By contrast, Juneau barely breaks the hundred mark. But even though they're a small tribe, they still wield plenty of influence in the state capitol.Download Audio