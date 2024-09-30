Acting Up is a new theatre that grew out of Off Their Rockers and they are presenting their first play May 27-29 at Anchorage Community Theatre. The play, Moonlight Lady promises to be a "romp" with offbeat characters and twists in storyline. Playwright Gail High and Director Linda Benson join Stage Talk this week to talk about both the new company and this new exciting play.KSKA: Friday, May 15, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:

Listen