Acting Up is a new theatre that grew out of Off Their Rockers and they are presenting their first play May 27-29 at Anchorage Community Theatre. The play, Moonlight Lady promises to be a "romp" with offbeat characters and twists in storyline. Playwright Gail High and Director Linda Benson join Stage Talk this week to talk about both the new company and this new exciting play.KSKA: Friday, May 15, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
Founders/producers Jill Sowerwine and Arlitia Jones drop by Stage Talk to talk about TossPot Productions and what plans they have for presenting new, challenging and exciting works to Alaskan audiences.Listen NowKSKA: Friday 6/14 at 2:45pm