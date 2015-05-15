Acting Up at ACT

Acting Up is a new theatre that grew out of Off Their Rockers and they are presenting their first play May 27-29 at Anchorage Community Theatre. The play, Moonlight Lady promises to be a "romp" with offbeat characters and twists in storyline. Playwright Gail High and Director Linda Benson join Stage Talk this week to talk about both the new company and this new exciting play.

Gail High, Playwright Moonlight Lady, Acting Up Theatre at ACT

Linda Benson, Director Moonlight Lady, Acting Up Theatre at ACT

