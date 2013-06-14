Meet TossPot Productions

Founders/producers Jill Sowerwine and Arlitia Jones drop by Stage Talk to talk about TossPot Productions and what plans they have for presenting new, challenging and exciting works to Alaskan audiences.



Jean Paal , theater critic

Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

Jill Sowerwine , Founder/Producer TossPot Productions

Arlitia Jones, Founder/Producer TossPot Productions

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday June 14, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

