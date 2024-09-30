-
Director Colby Bleicher and Actor Ryan Buen have come together to form a new theatre company called Blue Chair Productions and along with actor Aneliese Palmer are presenting Nick Payne's intriguing play, Constellations. Join Colby, Ryan and Aneliese this week on Stage Talk to hear all about it. Constellations performs at Out North Contemporary Art House July 1st through July 9th.KSKA: Friday, July 1 at 2:45pm
-
There's a new theatre company in town and they're presenting the west coast premier of an exciting play to help re-open one of Anchorage's most exciting venues that's been dormant for two years. Walking Shadows Theatre Company, founded by Krista Schwarting, Jay Burns and Shelly Wozniak is excited to open award winning playwright Topher Payne's intriguing play, Perfect Arrangement at Out North Theatre. Perfect Arrangement performs March 19th through April 4th at 7:00pm.KSKA: Friday, March 20th at 2:45pmListen Now:
-
Synesthesia Artist Collective or "Syn Arts" is the new company in town and this year they're bringing five productions to the stage starting with the audience participation musical by Richard O'Brien, The Rocky Horror Show at Mad Myrna's opening October 3rd and running through November 8th. Founding Artistic Director Scott Heverling and Actor Paige Langit (who plays "Riff Raff" in Rocky Horror) stop by the studio this week to unveil their season and to talk about a fresh approach to the classic musical.KSKA: Friday, Sept. 19, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now: