Synesthesia Artist Collective or "Syn Arts" is the new company in town and this year they're bringing five productions to the stage starting with the audience participation musical by Richard O'Brien, The Rocky Horror Show at Mad Myrna's opening October 3rd and running through November 8th. Founding Artistic Director Scott Heverling and Actor Paige Langit (who plays "Riff Raff" in Rocky Horror) stop by the studio this week to unveil their season and to talk about a fresh approach to the classic musical.KSKA: Friday, Sept. 19, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:

