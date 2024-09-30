Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Never Sets Film Festival

  • News
    New Film Festival Looking for Entries from Alaskan Filmmakers
    Lori Townsend
    A new film festival is looking for entries from filmmakers who live or were born in Alaska. The Never Sets Film Festival is planning two days of screen in Anchorage in August. And instead of judges selecting the entries, community members will vote for their favorite films that qualify from three different regions of the state.
