New Film Festival Looking for Entries from Alaskan Filmmakers

A new film festival is looking for entries from filmmakers who live or were born in Alaska. The Never Sets Film Festival is planning two days of screen in Anchorage in August. And instead of judges selecting the entries, community members will vote for their favorite films that qualify from three different regions of the state.

Woodruff Laputka is festival director. He says the idea is to bring filmmakers together with movie goers to decide which films will make the cut.

Woodruff Laputka is director of the Never Sets Film Festival. The first submission deadline for films is June 15th. For more information go to neversets.org.

