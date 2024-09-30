-
NOME - Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, head of the Alaska National Guard, is on a mission to hire new Guard members in Nome and other rural communities. The…
KSKA: Thursday, November 16, at 2:00p.m. On the next Outdoor Explorer we're excited to share a new format for the show. In the first part, a military sports program here in Alaska that combines shooting and skiing. The Alaska National Guard fields a biathlon team, and while it is open to all kinds of guardsmen, it has also produced some national level athletes. Later in the show, something completely different, urban snowboarding in Anchorage. We’ve got all these big mountains, so why do some boarders prefer city rails and stunts? We’ll learn about that, and the key role filmmaking plays in the sport, with a new video just completed about Anchorage urban boarding. LISTEN HERE
The Alaska Attorney General’s office released a fourth set of documents concerning the Alaska National Guard on Saturday. The 171-page packet contained mostly press releases and official photographs.
No school today in Cordova as National Guard troops continue digging out the town from a massive snowfall that prompted a disaster declaration over the weekend.
The Alaska Army National Guard Armory in Kenai is open as an emergency shelter for Kenai Peninsula Borough residents who are without power. Homer Electric Association estimates that around 3,000 homes and businesses in the central Kenai Peninsula do not have power currently. Work will continue through the night but it could be Friday before power is restored to all.
A plane crash between McGrath and Anvik Saturday night took two lives and left a family stranded at the hillside crash site until the next day, when the National Guard could get aircraft in.
Four people were rescued after the Cessna 185 they were flying in crashed in Cook Inlet, around 22-miles southwest of Kenai.
Two Bodies Found in Plane Wreckage Near Eaglecrest Ski Area, Four Rescued from Floatplane Crash in Cook Inlet, Survival Camp Teenagers Attacked by Bear, Village Public Safety Officer Shot in Napakiak, and more...
An airplane belonging to an artist and aerial photographer crashed on Pioneer Peak Wednesday morning.
Two hikers are safe after getting lost on Mt. Healy near Denali National Park. The Park Service reports that the women headed out Tuesday night from the Parks Highway with plans to head up Bison Gulch, to the top of Mt. Healy and possibly on to Savage River.