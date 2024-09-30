-
KSKA: Thursday, September 01, at 2:00 and Thursday, September 08, at 8:00 p.m. Alaska may not be a huge farming state, but it is full of food, and not only for meat eaters. The woods and beaches are rich in edible plants and fungus that can be delicious and not difficult to find. As we're going to learn on the next show, many of Alaska's edible plants are extremely common and preparation is easy.
Late August draws out the berry pickers. Wonderful as those jewels are, wild edibles include more than berries and mushrooms. So join local gathering experts to hear about the wild abundance Alaska offers, and best ways to school yourself in identification, sustainable selection and delicious eating! And if you've got a great wild edible recipe, we want to hear it. KSKA: Wednesday, August 13 at 2:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.