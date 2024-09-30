-
Hometown Alaska: Hear how one Anchorage entrepreneur manages work and motherhood during the pandemicThe gig economy isn’t exactly a new income stream for individuals, but the paradigm shift of the market due to COVID and other factors have launched gig work and entrepreneurship into an undeniable macrolevel behemoth. One artist and businesswoman shares her story of how she established her brand to The Last Frontier and how we can support self-employed creatives.
This Mother's Day special explores how motherhood has evolved since the Greek and Roman times. We'll be looking at moms through the ages as well as discussing modern trends in motherhood with our guest Dr. Shari Thurer, author of Myths of Motherhood: How Culture Reinvents the Good Mother. It's a fascinating discussion on family structure, societal expectations and the importance of moms. KSKA: Tuesday, May 8 @ 2p & 7p
The number one medical complication of childbearing is not fever or bleeding but perinatal mood and anxiety disorders. A big myth is that motherhood, breastfeeding, pregnancy and childbirth are typically easy and uncomplicated. The reality challenges most women. Listen as Dr. Thad and his guests discuss the psychological side of pregnancy and childbirth.KSKA: Monday 10/3 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm