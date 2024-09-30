Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
motherhood

  • Anchorage-based entrepreneur LeeAnna Chronister is a mother and artist who has operated several small businesses and community projects (Image provided by LeeAnna Chronister)
    Hometown, Alaska
    Hometown Alaska: Hear how one Anchorage entrepreneur manages work and motherhood during the pandemic
    Ammon Swenson
    The gig economy isn’t exactly a new income stream for individuals, but the paradigm shift of the market due to COVID and other factors have launched gig work and entrepreneurship into an undeniable macrolevel behemoth. One artist and businesswoman shares her story of how she established her brand to The Last Frontier and how we can support self-employed creatives.
  • Motherhood Throughout History
    Sarah Gonzales
    This Mother's Day special explores how motherhood has evolved since the Greek and Roman times. We'll be looking at moms through the ages as well as discussing modern trends in motherhood with our guest Dr. Shari Thurer, author of Myths of Motherhood: How Culture Reinvents the Good Mother. It's a fascinating discussion on family structure, societal expectations and the importance of moms. KSKA: Tuesday, May 8 @ 2p & 7p
  • News
    Maternal Mental Health
    Kristin Spack
    The number one medical complication of childbearing is not fever or bleeding but perinatal mood and anxiety disorders. A big myth is that motherhood, breastfeeding, pregnancy and childbirth are typically easy and uncomplicated. The reality challenges most women. Listen as Dr. Thad and his guests discuss the psychological side of pregnancy and childbirth.KSKA: Monday 10/3 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm