-
On the next Line One: Your Health Connection, co-host, Prentiss Pemberton is joined by UCLA Psychiatry Professor and Author, Dr. Daniel Siegel, for a discussion of how Meditative and “Mindful Attention” practices can improve mood, functioning, and overall health.Thanks for listening!
-
For some inclement weather means much more than a change in wardrobe. It means a change in mental state. Seasonal affective disorder, also known as "SAD" is a form of clinical depression that co-occurs with seasons of the year, particularly winter, when periods of daylight are short, or rainy seasons, when natural light levels are low. Monday on Line One, Anchorage psychologist and psychotherapist, Dr. Suzanne Womack Strisik joins us to answer your questions on seasonal affective disorder, its origins and effective treatment options.KSKA: Monday 8/16 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
The number one medical complication of childbearing is not fever or bleeding but perinatal mood and anxiety disorders. A big myth is that motherhood, breastfeeding, pregnancy and childbirth are typically easy and uncomplicated. The reality challenges most women. Listen as Dr. Thad and his guests discuss the psychological side of pregnancy and childbirth.KSKA: Monday 10/3 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm