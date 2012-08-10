For some inclement weather means much more than a change in wardrobe. It means a change in mental state. Seasonal affective disorder, also known as "SAD" is a form of clinical depression that co-occurs with seasons of the year, particularly winter, when periods of daylight are short, or rainy seasons, when natural light levels are low. Monday on Line One, Anchorage psychologist and psychotherapist, Dr. Suzanne Womack Strisik joins us to answer your questions on seasonal affective disorder, its origins and effective treatment options.



PARTICIPATE:





Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast

(Anchorage) or (statewide) during the broadcast Send e-mail to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUEST: Suzanne Womack Strisik, Ph.D., licensed psychologist and psychotherapist, Anchorage

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, August 13, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. AKST

REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, August 13, 2012 at 7:00 p.m. AKST

DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:



SUBSCRIBE:





Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically bye-mail, RSS or podcast.

LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE

Download