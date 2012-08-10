Seasonal Affective Disorder
For some inclement weather means much more than a change in wardrobe. It means a change in mental state. Seasonal affective disorder, also known as "SAD" is a form of clinical depression that co-occurs with seasons of the year, particularly winter, when periods of daylight are short, or rainy seasons, when natural light levels are low. Monday on Line One, Anchorage psychologist and psychotherapist, Dr. Suzanne Womack Strisik joins us to answer your questions on seasonal affective disorder, its origins and effective treatment options.
- Dr. Suzanne Womack Strisik website
- Dr. Suzanne Womack Strisik: Seasonal Affective Disorder: An Introduction
- Cleveland Clinic: What is Seasonal Depression?
- National Institute of Mental Health: Depression, What Are the Different Forms?
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUEST: Suzanne Womack Strisik, Ph.D., licensed psychologist and psychotherapist, Anchorage
LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, August 13, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. AKST
REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, August 13, 2012 at 7:00 p.m. AKST
