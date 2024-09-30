-
upcoming presentation of "Tiny Beautiful Things." It's based on the book "Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life From Dear Sugar" by author Cheryl Strayed.
KSKA: Friday, October 20 at 2:45pm Valley Performing Arts of Wasilla has some skeletons in the closet and they're not afraid of hauling them out and putting them on the stage as they present the ghoulish comedy Arsenic and Old Lace by Joseph Kesselring. VPA favorite Todd Broste who plays the "evil" Jonathan Brewster and director Stephen O'Brien drop by Stage Talk this week to chat about murderous spinster aunts, an uncle who thinks he's Teddy Roosevelt and a terrified nephew who wants more than anything to just marry his sweetheart and live a normal life amid all the chaos. Arsenic and Old Lace performs October 20-November 5th.LISTEN NOW
KSKA: Friday, June 9 at 2:45pmThis years marks the 25th anniversary of one of the nation's premier theatre conferences and it's right here in Valdez, Alaska. The Last Frontier Theatre Conference started under the leadership of Dr. Jo Ann C. (Jody) McDowell and has been led by conference coordinator Dawson Moore since 2003. While at the core of the conference is the Play Lab, in which playwrights have their original works read to and given feedback by conference participants, the week-long event also features live performances, workshops in everything from acting and improvisation to playwriting and dramaturgy--and if that isn't enough, there is even a fringe festival that goes way into the evening. Conference Coordinator Dawson Moore joins Stage Talk via a phone line this week to let us in on all the details.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Friday, May 19 at 2:45pm. If you've ever wondered why "the grass is always greener over the septic tank" all you need to do is drop by Stage Talk this week as we talk about Cyrano's Theatre Company'sproduction of Allison and Margaret Engel's one woman show Erma Bombeck: At Wit's End. Ursula Gould, who plays Erma Bombeck, along with director Krista M. Schwarting are Steve's guests this week. Erma Bombeck:At Wit's End is currently playing at Cyrano's and will continue until June 4th.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Friday, March 31 at 2:45pm Julie Kramer's stage adaptation of Rona Jaffee's ground breaking novel The Best of Everything follows the lives of five women working for a Manhattan publishing firm in the early 1950s and is currently being performed at Anchorage Community Theatre (until April 9th.) Uncannily timely today, this play examines the lives of these women trying to make it in the business world while balancing personal lives and relationships. This week Director Krista Schwarting and actors Kimberly Allely and R. Scott Cantrell drop by the studio to talk about the play on Stage Talk.LISTEN NOW
KSKA: Friday, March 24 at 2:45pm Often considered the greatest play written in the English language, Shakespeare's Hamlet is as complicated it its psychological examination of the particular characters as it is enlightening of the human spirit. TBA Theatre is presenting this timeless work at the Wendy Williamson Auditorium on the campus of UAA March 24th through April 2nd and two of the actors, Wayne Mitchell and Jessica Faust drop by Stage Talk this week to let us know how they are approaching the play.LISTEN NOW
KSKA: Friday, March 17 at 2:30pmAndrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice (Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita) are recognized as two of the most popular musical theatre composer/lyricists today and The Alaska Fine Arts Academy of Eagle River is producing one of their most enduring, and earliest works based on the story of Joseph from the Old Testament, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat. On this week's Stage Talk, AFAA's Executive Director Lailani Cook brings two of the actors, Arthur Braendel and Emma Wasko to talk about how this show is as entertaining for the entire family today as it was when it premiered in 1968. Joseph runs March 24-April 1st.LISTEN NOW
KSKA: Friday, February 3 at 2:45pm What's better than going to hear Billie Holiday perform at Emerson's Bar and Grill? Hearing four Billie Holidays performing at Anchorage Community Theatre in Lanie Robertson's Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill performing at ACT February 4th-19. Director Matt Fernandez, along with two of the "Billies", Vivian Melde and Kinley Norman drop by Stage Talk this week to give us the scoop on how they do it.LISTEN NOW
KSKA: Friday, January 13 at 2:45pm The Anchorage Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Conductor/Maestro Randy Fleischer, brings back its annual collaboration between music and film as it performs the original soundtracks to two of Charlie Chaplin's more popular films, The Kidand The Idle Class while the films are shown. Fleischer and Education Coordinator Susan Windgrove-Reed come by Stage Talk today to give some background on Chaplin and how Fleischer works to combine the music with the films during the showings. Both films, along with the Anchorage Symphony Orchestra perform Saturday at 8pm in the Atwood Concert Hall.LISTEN NOW
KSKA: Friday, November 11 at 2:45pm Allison Gregory's "meta-theatre" play Not Medea mixes modern motherhood with the Greek myth of Medea and tosses in some audience participation as well. And, as part the National New Play Network Rolling World Premier, Perseverance Theatre brings it to life this week at the Sydney Laurence Theatre (playing November 11-20). Director Tom Robenolt, Actor Shelly Virginia and Anchorage Perseverance Theatre General Manager Josh Lowman drop by the studio this week to tell us all about it.LISTEN NOW