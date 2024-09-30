The Division of Elections will continue counting ballots today - Friday - 8 business days after the November 4th election. As Alaskans wait for final counts in especially the Governor and U.S. Senate race, the presumptive winners, Bill Walker and Dan Sullivan, are planning their way forward. However, it's important to note that as of today, Friday—neither Governor Sean Parnell or Senator Mark Begich have yet conceded, that of course could change later today based on ballot counting that will take place later today. KSKA: Friday, November 14 at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, November 15 at 6:00 p.m.KAKM: Friday, November 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, November 15 at 4:30 p.m.Download Audio

