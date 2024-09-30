-
A recent uptick in deadly shooting incidents and assaults in Anchorage have police and public safety advocates sprinting to organize a response to curb the violent trend. The Anchorage Police Department is organizing a task-force to tackle the problem, but what can communities do to help remedy the problem?
The Division of Elections will continue counting ballots today - Friday - 8 business days after the November 4th election. As Alaskans wait for final counts in especially the Governor and U.S. Senate race, the presumptive winners, Bill Walker and Dan Sullivan, are planning their way forward. However, it's important to note that as of today, Friday—neither Governor Sean Parnell or Senator Mark Begich have yet conceded, that of course could change later today based on ballot counting that will take place later today.
The elections are finally over, although in Alaska, there is still uncertainty over the U.S. Senate and Gubernatorial race outcomes. Those race results will not be clear until more than 20,000 early, absentee and questioned ballots are counted next week.
Seen a good book lately? How about eighty-six? In ninety-eight minutes. Join Jaron Carlson and Jay Burns, two-thirds of the cast of Cyrano's Theatre Company's production of All The Great Books (abridged), another in the series of hilarious shows developed by The Reduced Shakespeare Company (those folks who brought you The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)) as they give us a backstage tour as to how it all comes together. All The Great Books (abridged) runs March 28th-April 20th.
"Chuckles the Chipmunk" couldn't make it, but the next best thing did when James Jensen and Caleb Swan from Anchorage Community Theatre's production of Herb Gardner's A Thousand Clowns drop by to talk about this heart-warming comedy opening March 7th and running through the 30th.
"To sell out or not to sell out, that is the question" in Yussef El Guindi's comedy about Ashraf, a struggling actor who must choose between a humble, yet artistically rewarding career on stage and playing a stereotypical terrorist in a film (albeit with a beautiful woman and gads of money!). Join playwright Yussef El Guindi of Jihad Jones and the Kalashnikov Babes along with director Dick Reichman this week on Stage Talk as they talk about Cyrano's Theatre Company's latest offering running through March 9th.
Anchorage playwright Arlitia Jones and actor Charity Pomeroy join Jean and Steve this week to talk about Arlitia's latest play, Rush at Everlasting being brought to town by Perseverance Theatre of Juneau, performing at the Sydney Laurence Theatre February 14th through the 23rd.
There's more than what just meets the eye in this week's Stage Talk as Scenic Designer Daniel Carlgren and Costume Designer Colleen Metzger from the University of Alaska Anchorage's Department of Theatre and Dancestop by to talk about creating the evocative world of Tennessee Williams' powerful drama, The Night of the Iguana opening February 14th and running through March 2nd.
Feeling a little in the dumps? Charly Rentz as "Pollyanna" will make you smile as she is joined by fellow cast members to talk about Valley Performing Artsproduction of Susan Pargman's adaptation of this classic tale of the eternal optimist performing February 14th through March 9th.
It's comic mayhem with a pretend matron as Anchorage Community Theatrebrings the hilarious Charley's Aunt to the stage. Linda Benson and Carl Bright visit Stage Talk this week to talk about Brandon Thomas' classic farce opening January 24th and running through February 16th.