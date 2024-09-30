-
One hundred years ago, the largest explosive volcanic eruption of the 20th century happened right here in Alaska. The Katmai-Novarupta explosion was 30 times bigger than the Mt. Saint Helens eruption in 1980 and bigger than all historic eruptions in Alaska combined. Hosted by Jennifer Canfield at KMXT - Kodiak,Commemorating the Katmai-Novarupta Eruption Centennial explores the story of the eruption with help from Katmai expert Judy Fierstein, and Kodiak residents reading historical accounts provided by the Baranov Museum.KSKA: Thursday 6/6 at 1:00 pm
Coming up this week: As the pollock A season wraps up, villagers call for a crackdown on the trawl fleet because it's intercepting too many of their salmon, Obama's National Oceans Policy is criticized at a panel in Anchorage and fishermen want more information on ocean acidification.
Coming up this week, A pirate ship in Unalaska will be up for sale soon; user groups on the Tsiu River near Yakutat clash over salmon allocations; Congress authorizes $1.7 million to dredge the entrance to Kodiak's St. Paul Harbor; and Representative Alan Austerman touts coastal communities at a recent economic summit held in Anchorage. KSKA: Friday, 3/16 at 2:30pm
With fewer than 150 known fluent speakers, the Alutiiq language is just one of many indigenous languages worldwide that are in danger of extinction. However, with the concerted efforts from people like April Counceller, that won’t happen.
Coming up this week, some fishermen in Cordova may have lost their boats to the unnatural dump of snow there; a new factory long-liner will be built in-state, and the dilemma of bycatch.
Coming up this week, ASMI changes its slogan in Japan AND looks to South America as a potential customer; IFQs were one of the topics of the recent Lowell Wakefield Fisheries Symposium, and a seasoned skipper writes a book of advice for greenhorns looking to break into Alaska fisheries. KSKA: Friday, 1/6 at 2:30pm
Coming up this week: Gulf fixed gear fishermen get a surprise cod opening to end the year; it looks like there'll be another herring fishery this spring in Behm Canal, and how sunlight makes spilled oil especially deadly to fish.
Coming up this week, we have a couple stories from the recent North Pacific Fishery Management Council meeting, hear the governor's plan to sell more fish to Europe, and find out how young fishermen can get a jump on learning the ropes.
Coming up this week, more reaction to the IPHC's recent halibut quota announcement; commercial fishing in Cordova is being threatened by dipnetters, and Yardarm Knot's Naknek cannery has been sold. All that and just how much seafood can a sea otter eat if a sea otter could eat sea... never mind - coming up on the Alaska Fisheries Report.KSKA: Friday, 12/9 @ 2:30pm
Coming up this week more money from the feds for fishery stock assessment is in the pipeline, Metlakatla's salmon fishery gets certified by the MSC, and NOAA Fisheries wants to hear your voice. All that, and studying how permits get dispersed among the fleet.