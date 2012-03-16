The Alaska Fisheries Report With Jennifer Canfield
Coming up this week, A pirate ship in Unalaska will be up for sale soon; user groups on the Tsiu River near Yakutat clash over salmon allocations; Congress authorizes $1.7 million to dredge the entrance to Kodiak's St. Paul Harbor; and Representative Alan Austerman touts coastal communities at a recent economic summit held in Anchorage.
We had help from KUCB's Stephanie Joyce in Unalaska, Coast Alaska's Ed Schoenfeld, KDLG's Mike Mason in Dillingham and KMXT's Jay Barrett in Kodiak.