Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Alaska Fisheries Report With Jennifer Canfield

Alaska Public Media | By Jennifer Canfield
Published March 16, 2012 at 2:47 PM AKDT

Coming up this week, A pirate ship in Unalaska will be up for sale soon; user groups on the Tsiu River near Yakutat clash over salmon allocations; Congress authorizes $1.7 million to dredge the entrance to Kodiak's St. Paul Harbor; and Representative Alan Austerman touts coastal communities at a recent economic summit held in Anchorage.

We had help from KUCB's Stephanie Joyce in Unalaska, Coast Alaska's Ed Schoenfeld, KDLG's Mike Mason in Dillingham and KMXT's Jay Barrett in Kodiak.

Download Audio
News
Jennifer Canfield
Jennifer Canfield is a reporter at KTOO in Juneau.
See stories by Jennifer Canfield