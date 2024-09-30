Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
kayaking

  • Paddlng the Katmai Coast 1992
    Outdoor Explorer
    Epic Alaskans: Mountaineering and sea kayaking with John Bauman
    Paul Twardock
    Alaska has thousands of unheard of world class outdoor men and women. On this show we'll hear from one, John Bauman, who completed numerous first winter ascents and sea kayaking routes.
  • Outdoor Explorer
    Accessing Alaska's rivers
    Eric Bork
    Spring is in the air and the river ice is thawing out. Whether rafting, canoeing, kayaking, or inner tubing, there are plenty of ways to access Alaska's rivers without a motor. This week on Outdoor Explorer, we'll be speaking with Les Gara and Eric Downey about their experiences on Alaska's rivers, and about how the rest of us can get out there and join them.Thanks for listening!
  • Outdoor Explorer
    River Safety Techniques
    Charles Wohlforth
    KSKA: Thursday, September 22, at 2:00p.m. and Thursday, September 29, at 8:00p.m. Alaska’s rivers are the best path to see the backcountry for non-motorized adventures, traveling in relative comfort and seeing the grandeur of Alaska. Still, cold moving water in remote areas can also be dangerous. Every summer, we hear stories of tragedies and of near misses on Alaska’s rivers and in this episode we'll tackle that topic head-on.LISTEN NOW
  • Outdoor Explorer
    Kachemak Bay Water Trail
    Monica Gokey
    The poet Homer called the ocean a "whale road." Some people in the town of Homer seem to have a similar inspiration. They are inaugurating a water trail on Kachemak Bay. Join host Charles Wohlforth and guests to learn more about the Kachemak Bay Water Trail, which is about to have its grand opening in early June.KSKA: Thursday, May 29, at 2:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.Listen now: