Jazz

  • Hometown, Alaska
    Spenard Jazz Fest 2022
    Eric Bork
    The Spenard area of Alaska is known for its eclecticism and diversity amongst its people, its businesses, and its artistic sensibilities. Long has it been the host of Tommy's Burger Stop, Chilkoot Charlies, Center Bowl, and more currently The Drip, the city's first black-owned coffee hut. It's no wonder that this area specifically also openly celebrates American jazz culture, and has instituted an event to partake in its music.
  • News
    Midnight Sun Jazz November 10th, 2018
    Ammon Swenson
    Every other week Midnight Sun Jazz takes the listener on a musical exploration of the diverse sounds, known fondly, as the music of the Americas.
  • Hometown, Alaska
    Jazz is back: Founder notes and musical notes
    Iris Vandenham
    Spring time in Alaska means jazz returns to the streets, markets and club venues around Anchorage. And even to private homes, as Spenard Jazz Fest 2018 continues its house concert tradition. Learn more, and listen to some live jazz. Thanks for listening!
  • Programs
    ACT's Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill
    Steven Hunt
    KSKA: Friday, February 3 at 2:45pm What's better than going to hear Billie Holiday perform at Emerson's Bar and Grill? Hearing four Billie Holidays performing at Anchorage Community Theatre in Lanie Robertson's Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill performing at ACT February 4th-19. Director Matt Fernandez, along with two of the "Billies", Vivian Melde and Kinley Norman drop by Stage Talk this week to give us the scoop on how they do it.LISTEN NOW
  • Indie Alaska
    Sixteen-Year-Old Saxophone Sensation | INDIE ALASKA
    Kaysie Ellingson
    https://youtu.be/fiYDKRT_hCMIn this episode of Indie Alaska, we meet Anchorage's own saxophone sensation and the local musical legends who have helped guide him through Alaska's music scene.
  • News
    Spenard Jazz Fest: What Exactly IS Jazz?
    What exactly IS jazz? We get some help from the experts when Spenard Jazz Fest founder Yngvil Vatn Guttu and keyboardist Dan McElrath join us in the studio. They'll demonstrate jazz conversation and share the roots of what some have called America's own classical music. We especially invite local musicians to join the discussion on if and how Alaska makes space for jazz.KSKA: Wednesday, June 5 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmListen Now
  • Programs
    Movement & Character: Elizabeth Andres
    Heather Aronno
    As part of my internship with APRN, I've been exploring new methods of storytelling. This audio slideshow is a profile on UAA student Elizabeth Andres, whose area of study is Natural Sciences. Andres also teaches dance classes at Anchorage Music and Dance Center.Click for more.