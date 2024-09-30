-
The Spenard area of Alaska is known for its eclecticism and diversity amongst its people, its businesses, and its artistic sensibilities. Long has it been the host of Tommy's Burger Stop, Chilkoot Charlies, Center Bowl, and more currently The Drip, the city's first black-owned coffee hut. It's no wonder that this area specifically also openly celebrates American jazz culture, and has instituted an event to partake in its music.
Every other week Midnight Sun Jazz takes the listener on a musical exploration of the diverse sounds, known fondly, as the music of the Americas.
Spring time in Alaska means jazz returns to the streets, markets and club venues around Anchorage. And even to private homes, as Spenard Jazz Fest 2018 continues its house concert tradition. Learn more, and listen to some live jazz. Thanks for listening!
KSKA: Friday, February 3 at 2:45pm What's better than going to hear Billie Holiday perform at Emerson's Bar and Grill? Hearing four Billie Holidays performing at Anchorage Community Theatre in Lanie Robertson's Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill performing at ACT February 4th-19. Director Matt Fernandez, along with two of the "Billies", Vivian Melde and Kinley Norman drop by Stage Talk this week to give us the scoop on how they do it.LISTEN NOW
https://youtu.be/fiYDKRT_hCMIn this episode of Indie Alaska, we meet Anchorage's own saxophone sensation and the local musical legends who have helped guide him through Alaska's music scene.
What exactly IS jazz? We get some help from the experts when Spenard Jazz Fest founder Yngvil Vatn Guttu and keyboardist Dan McElrath join us in the studio. They'll demonstrate jazz conversation and share the roots of what some have called America's own classical music. We especially invite local musicians to join the discussion on if and how Alaska makes space for jazz.KSKA: Wednesday, June 5 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pmListen Now
As part of my internship with APRN, I've been exploring new methods of storytelling. This audio slideshow is a profile on UAA student Elizabeth Andres, whose area of study is Natural Sciences. Andres also teaches dance classes at Anchorage Music and Dance Center.Click for more.