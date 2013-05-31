Spenard Jazz Fest: What Exactly IS Jazz?

Friday marks the opening of year six for the grassroots-organized Spenard Jazz Fest. What started as a discussion among eight local music composers around a dinner table at Organic Oasis six years ago has grown into a festival that spans three weeks and includes more than a dozen talents, from the well-known to the new.

This year’s festivities include a ‘song of the year’ competition, dancers, poets, and lots and lots of music. Some events are free, most require a reservation, and promise to cook and steam all night.

Join me, host Kathleen McCoy, when festival founder Yngvil Vatn Guttu and keyboardist Dan McElrath explain ‘what, exactly, IS jazz.’ They’ll demonstrate, and play some live music in the studio.

We especially invite local musicians to join the discussion on ‘what jazz is,’ and whether Alaska makes a special place for it.

GUESTS:

Yngvil Vatn Guttu, musician and Spenard Jazz Fest founder

musician and Spenard Jazz Fest founder Dan McElrath, keyboardist

Spenard Jazz Fest, June 7-23

KSKA Summer Party, June 8, Alaska Public Media

John Damberg Latin Jazz Ensemble, Bean's Cafe Benefit June 14, 7 p.m.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 5, 2013. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 5, 2013. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)

