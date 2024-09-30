-
KSKA: Thursday, January 18, at 2 & 8 p.m. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’re talking about a key part of the body for your outdoor explorations, the brain. I’m Charles Wohlforth. New research shows that being active can make you smarter, growing parts of the brain, and keep your brain healthy as you age. But we’re also going to talk about brain injuries. We’re learning the serious impact they can have on every aspect of life and how important it is to protect your head when you are doing outdoor sports.LISTEN HERE
-
Concussions have suddenly become a big deal, especially in athletics. Why the increased interest and what does it mean, especially for athletes, parents and coaches? On the next Line One, Lynne Young of the Alaska School Activities Association (ASAA) Sports Medicine Advisory Committee joins host Dr. Thad Woodard to discuss the newest information on concussion recognition, treatment and prevention along with the ASAA 'Return to Play' (RTP) recommendations.KSKA: Monday 10/15 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
Anchorage skier Holly Brooks is taking a three week break from the World Cup tour. She is spending the time in Italy and Austria, recuperating from a broken wrist. With some good rest, she is hopeful she can heal enough to race again next month with a goal of making the U.S. Ski team next season.
-
A 60-year-old woman suffered a broken leg last Thursday when the tour boat she was on got too close to a calving glacier in Tracy Arm.A video posted on the website LiveLeak.com on Sunday shows a large chunk of the glacier break off and send waves and ice flying toward the vessel.