Concussion in Sports
Concussions have suddenly become a big deal, especially in athletics. Why the increased interest and what does it mean, especially for athletes, parents and coaches? On the next Line One, Lynne Young of the Alaska School Activities Association (ASAA) Sports Medicine Advisory Committee joins host Dr. Thad Woodard to discuss the newest information on concussion recognition, treatment and prevention along with the ASAA 'Return to Play' (RTP) recommendations.
- SCAT: Sport Concussion Assessment Tool (PDF)
- Anchorage School District: Return to Play (RTP) protocol 2012-2013(PDF)
- CDC: Concussion and Mild TBI
- TED talk: Kim Gorgens: Protecting the brain against concussion
- Alaska School Activities Association: Concussion Education
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUEST: Lynne Young, Certified Athletic Trainer; Orthopedic Physicians Anchorage, ASAA – Sports Medicine Advisory Committee
LIVE BROADCAST: October 15, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. AKST
REPEAT BROADCAST: Monday October 15, 2012 at 7:00 p.m. AKST
