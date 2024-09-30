-
KSKA: Friday, August 25 at 2:45pm Just what goes into running an adult dance company in Anchorage? How about two? Join Artistic Directors Becky Kendall of Momentum Dance Collective and Stephanie Wonchala of Pulse Dance Company this week on Stage Talk to find out. Momentum Dance Collective is celebrating their tenth anniversary and Pulse Dance Company is celebrating their eighth year of bringing exciting and creative dance concerts and movement training to the community.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Friday, June 9 at 2:45pmThis years marks the 25th anniversary of one of the nation's premier theatre conferences and it's right here in Valdez, Alaska. The Last Frontier Theatre Conference started under the leadership of Dr. Jo Ann C. (Jody) McDowell and has been led by conference coordinator Dawson Moore since 2003. While at the core of the conference is the Play Lab, in which playwrights have their original works read to and given feedback by conference participants, the week-long event also features live performances, workshops in everything from acting and improvisation to playwriting and dramaturgy--and if that isn't enough, there is even a fringe festival that goes way into the evening. Conference Coordinator Dawson Moore joins Stage Talk via a phone line this week to let us in on all the details.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Friday, November 11 at 2:45pm Allison Gregory's "meta-theatre" play Not Medea mixes modern motherhood with the Greek myth of Medea and tosses in some audience participation as well. And, as part the National New Play Network Rolling World Premier, Perseverance Theatre brings it to life this week at the Sydney Laurence Theatre (playing November 11-20). Director Tom Robenolt, Actor Shelly Virginia and Anchorage Perseverance Theatre General Manager Josh Lowman drop by the studio this week to tell us all about it.LISTEN NOW
KSKA: Friday, October 7 at 2:45pm Momentum Dance Collective is known for taking a few risks with their productions (like dancing off the side of the Anchorage Museum) and Urban Yeti is known for their long-form improvisations, which for some is like walking a tight wire without a net. So it makes sense that they'd collaborate, right? What will it be like? No one really knows yet, but Becky Kendall and Ariel Graham from Momentum Dance Collective and John Parsi from Urban Yeti come on Stage Talk this week to brain storm their ideas for a performance that will happen on November 12th at the Church of Love in Spenard.LISTEN NOW
Cyrano's Theatre Company is closing out 2015 with Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and then some) by Michael Carleton, Jim Fitzgerald and John K. Alvarez (running through December 22nd) but another part of Cyrano's is coming to an end--or at least to a transition. Tune in this week to Stage Talk and find out all about the play as well as the important news about the company. KSKA: Friday, December 18 at 2:45pm Download Audio