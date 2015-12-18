There is a season...

Cyrano's Theatre Company is closing out 2015 with Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and then some) by Michael Carleton, Jim Fitzgerald and John K. Alvarez (running through December 22nd) but another part of Cyrano's is coming to an end--or at least to a transition. Tune in this week to Stage Talk and find out all about the play as well as the important news about the company.

Matt Fernandez: Actor, Cyrano's Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and then some)

Actor, Cyrano's Teresa Pond: Director, Cyrano's Every Christmas Story Ever Told (and then some)

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, December 18, at 2:45 p.m.

