-
A distinguished panel discussion with Rear Admiral (RET) Lars Saunes, Chief Liasion Michael Hjorth, Deputy Chief Hreinn Pálsson, and US State Department Jon Harrison.Thanks for listening!
-
KSKA: Thursday, November 30, at 2:00p.m. What goes on inside those tents you see on the frozen lakes around town? On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll find out. The topic is ice fishing. Folks do it on stocked lakes all through the city – that’s another unique thing about Anchorage – and in the backcountry they catch great big fish through the ice. What’s the attraction of fishing in the middle of winter when the water is frozen? We’ll find out how to do it and why as we revisit this great show from a few years back.LISTEN HERE
-
Anchorage Police Chief Mark Mew says investigators have found what they believe is the body of missing barista, Samantha Koenig. He made the announcement at APD Headquarters late Monday explaining that a forensic dive team discovered the body in Matanuska Lake. Read MoreView Matanuska Lake Map
-
The sea ice in the Arctic Ocean is nearly finished with its seasonal melting. Soon the onset of longer nights will begin freezing it up again. But by the time it is over, this year’s sea ice withdrawal may be a record.
-
Walrus have started hauling out on shore along Alaska’s north coast. The sea ice has retreated far north of the continental shelf, leaving the animals with limited options for foraging.
-
A new study shows Arctic sea ice may stabilize or even bounce back for brief periods in the coming decades.
-
Individual news stories are posted in the Alaska News category and you can subscribe to APRN’s news feeds via email, podcast and RSS.Download Audio…