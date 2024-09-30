-
Hunting is big part of Alaska life. If you live in Alaska you hunt or know someone who hunts. On this week's Outdoor Explorer we'll talk about the hunting life with John Schandelmeier.
-
KSKA: Thursday, August 24, at 2:00 p.m. As fans of great writing, and lovers of Alaska’s outdoors, we're always fascinated when we read something that captures what’s really special and important about our state. When someone captures a bit of that magic on the page, it’s worth paying attention to. That's why the newspaper columns written by the guests on this show are so impressive. They somehow bring their perspectives as a couple to their experience of the outdoors and the way they describe it.LISTEN HERE
-
KSKA: Thursday, Dec. 4, at 2:00. Small game can be an entry for young people into hunting, but it’s also is a tradition for sportsmen going back centuries and shows up in classic literature from all over the world. On the next Outdoor Explorer, the topic is hunting upland game birds and small mammals. LISTEN NOW
-
There's a lot to know to be a successful hunter or angler, and not everyone learns it from a parent or family friend. That's especially true for women, who may not have been treated as potential outdoors people as girls. As the fall season begins, we will explore the opportunities for hunter education, including classes created for women, and learn what it is that you really should know.KSKA: Thursday, August 28, at 2:00 and 9:00 p.m.Listen now:
-
A request by the Bethel-based Association of Village Council Presidents would see hunting of Mulchatna Caribou in Bristol Bay and the Kuskokwim closed to all but federally-qualified users living in those areas from now until July 1 of next year.
-
The contentious issue of antlerless moose hunts drew a large crowd to a Fairbanks Fish and Game Advisory Committee meeting Thursday night.
-
A hunter has been missing for almost a week in the Kachemak Bay area. Robert Johnson, 38, of Anchorage, did not show up Saturday to rendezvous with his partner at camp.