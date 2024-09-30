-
For persons living with HIV infection, the good news is that early diagnosis and appropriate medical care can lead to a life expectancy similar to that of all Alaskans.The bad news is that 1 in 7 people with HIV still do not know that they are infected. Join Dr. Jay Butler and his guests for an update on HIV testing and care in Alaska.Thanks for listening!
-
Monday, June 26, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. National HIV testing day is June 27th. Do you know your HIV status? Are at risk and do you know how to get tested if you are at risk? We'll talk about all that and more on Line One’s yearly HIV/AIDS update.LISTEN HERE
-
Monday, June 20, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Due to the remarkable success of the treatment of HIV/AIDS efforts are now being increased to prevent infection. Knowing if you may be infected allows the use of effective treatment to prevent spread. June 27 is designated National HIV Testing Day to encourage people to learn their HIV status. This program will focus on how HIV transmission to others can be dramatically decreased.
-
Alaska still ranks number one in the country for Chlamydia according to a report released today (12/13) by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
-
There is no cure for HIV / AIDS, but there are medications that can dramatically slow the progression of the disease. Monday on Line One, Dr. Woodard and his guests will explore the basic knowledge of HIV / AIDS and the available resources in Alaska.KSKA: 11/5 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
-
This week on Line One, professor of Infectious Diseases at the University of Sherbrooke, Canada, Dr. Jacques Pepin joins host Dr. Woodard to discuss the findings in his book The Origin of AIDS. It is a fascinating tale of how viruses arise, mutate, and disseminate, sometimes with the unwitting help of altruistic medical efforts to thwart disease. Join us with your questions and comments.KSKA: Monday 4/23 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm