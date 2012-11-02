HIV / AIDS in Alaska
HIV is a sexually transmitted infection that can also be spread by contact with infected blood, or from mother to child during pregnancy, childbirth or breast-feeding. The virus damages your immune system interfering with your body's ability to fight the infection. After years of HIV infection your immune system weakens to the point that you have AIDS making you susceptible to a vast range of other infections. There is no cure for HIV / AIDS, but there are medications that can dramatically slow the progression of the disease. Monday on Line One, Dr. Woodard and his guests will explore the basic knowledge of HIV / AIDS and the available resources in Alaska.
LINKS:
- Alaska AIDS Assistance Association
- World AIDS Day
- National Institute of Health: HIV/AIDS information
- CDC: Overview of HIV
- State of Alaska HIV fact sheet (PDF)
- HIV/AIDS Clinical Services at the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast
- Send e-mail to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
HOSTS: Dr. Thad Woodard, Anchorage pediatrician
GUEST:
- Dr. Beth Saltonstall, Medical Director of HIV/AIDS Clinical Services at the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium
- Heather Davis, Executive Director, Alaska AIDS Assistance Association
LIVE BROADCAST: November 5, 2012 at 2:00 p.m. AKST
REPEAT BROADCAST: November 5, 2012 at 7:00 p.m. AKST
DR. WOODARD’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Cleveland Clinic
- Mayo Clinic
- MedlinePlus
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- HealthyChildren.org
- American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Science Based Medicine
- Quackwatch
- Super Smart Health
SUBSCRIBE:
LINE ONE: YOUR HEALTH CONNECTION ARCHIVE