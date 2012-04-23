This week on Line One, professor of Infectious Diseases at the University of Sherbrooke, Canada, Dr. Jacques Pepin joins host Dr. Woodard to discuss the findings in his book The Origin of AIDS. It is a fascinating tale of how viruses arise, mutate, and disseminate, sometimes with the unwitting help of altruistic medical efforts to thwart disease. Join us with your questions and comments.



HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard

GUEST: Jacques Pepin, MD, Professor of Infectious Diseases at the University of Sherbrooke, Canada, and the Director of its Center for International Health; author, The Origin of AIDS

LIVE BROADCAST: Mon, April 23, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEAT BROADCAST: Mon, April 23, 2012 at 7:00 p.m.

