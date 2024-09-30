-
In rural Alaska, dividend checks do more than pay for new sofas. Meera Kohler is the President and CEO of the Alaska Village Electric Cooperative or AVEC. Kohler says, many people in village pre-pay their winter electric bills with their PFD. She says the day checks get deposited is the busiest day of the year for AVEC.
Delta-Greely School District staff have fired-up a new alternative-energy heating system at the high school. As KUAC’s Tim Ellis reports the new heating technology will cut fuel costs and burn clean.
Fairbanks faces major costs to convert to natural gas for space heating. That was one of the messages from an Enstar gas official from Anchorage, in an address to the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce Tuesday.