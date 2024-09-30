-
We’re a month into the school year and Alaska is experiencing peak Covid-19 cases and a hospital system at max capacity. Alaska Public Media’s Jeff Chen looks at how low teenage turnout for the Covid vaccine increases case rates in Alaska.
Alaska's Covid case numbers are accelerating at an alarming rate. Daily counts have been in the triple digits for weeks. Why are cases increasing so quickly now and what might it mean for winter transmission rates as Alaskans spend time indoors and distancing becomes more difficult?
The clinic, which serves up to 15,000 people, says it has about six months of reserves left despite cost-cutting efforts.
Some of the greatest challenges in health care arise during treatment for prolonged life-threatening illnesses and during care at the end of life. Palliative care assists patients and families in selecting the best treatment options that align with the goals of care. Please join Dr. Jay Butler and a panel of Alaska palliative care providers on Line One: Your Health Connection for a discussion of palliative care—what it is and what it is not?Thanks for listening!
Monday, December 11, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. The United States spends far more money, per capita, on health care than other countries. Alaska has some of the highest healthcare costs in the country. Please join the discussion on the possible reasons for Alaska’s high healthcare costs, their effects, and some possiblesolutions when co-host Dr. Thad Woodard interviews Cliff Groh, Chair of Alaska Common Ground, on the next Line One program.LINE ONE
Monday, November 6, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. The open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) began November 1st and ends December 15th. With slashed funding for outreach and a shortened enrollment period, the ACA is facing some challenges. How’s it going so far? How many people are signing up, who needs to sign up, and why do so many choose not to participate? Join us on the next Line One for a discussion about the Affordable Care Act and how the start of the open enrollment period is going so far.LISTEN HERE
Monday, October 30, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. On this program we discuss the Beneficiary and Family Centered Care Quality Improvement Program for Alaska. These programs help Medicare beneficiaries exercise their right to high-quality health care. LISTEN HERE
Monday, October 23, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. The open enrollment period for the Affordable Care Act begins November 1st and will be open for 6 weeks. What are the options for Alaskans? Who needs to sign up and will the cost go up? What’s the status of the new bi-partisan effort to come up with a health care plan? Please join us on Line One for a discussion about the ACA enrollment process, the stability of the ACA in today’s political climate, and what the repeal efforts could mean to Alaskans.LISTEN HERE
Monday, August 28, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Congress has failed to repeal or replace the Accountable Care Act. In fact polls indicate the Act has become more appealing to Americans. However, is there a better answer to cost, access and quality for health care? Dr. Carol Paris, President of the Board of Directors of Physicians for a National Health Program, will discuss a single payer alternative on this edition of Line One: Your Health Connection.LISTEN HERE
Monday, May 01, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m. Having a child with a severe emotional or behavioral problem is a challenging thing for a family. Parents often find themselves desperate for answers that are often difficult to come by. During this program, child and adolescent therapist Lori Houston, joins Line One co-host Prentiss Pemberton, for a discussion about childhood mental health.LISTEN HERE