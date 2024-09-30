-
Fort Wainwright will lose up to 62 civilian jobs in the coming year as part of the Army’s share of cutbacks intended to reduce federal spending and the nation’s budget deficit.
A Ft. Wainwright based aviation unit that’s returned to Fairbanks was one of the last to leave Iraq, as the United States completes it pull out from the country.
The Army is investigating the death of a Ft. Wainwright based soldier, trying to determine if it was murder or suicide.
A Ft. Wainwright based soldier has died of injuries suffered in an IED. attack in Afghanistan. An Army statement says Specialist Christopher J. Marquis of Tampa Florida was guarding an entry when a vehicle carrying an improvised explosive device blew up.
Sunday another Fort Wainwright Stryker Brigade soldier was killed during an attack in Afghanistan's Kandahar Province. Specialist Jay Green, age 23, of Sterling, Virginia, was killed and two others were wounded when a dismounted patrol was attacked by an explosive device and small arms fire.
A Fort Wainwright Stryker Brigade soldier was killed by a roadside bomb while on patrol in Afghanistan. PFC Brandon Mullins, age 21, was from Owensboro, Kentucky. He was killed in Kandahar Province last Thursday, and three others in the vehicle were injured.
A Fort Wainwright Stryker Brigade soldier was killed by an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan Friday.
The Alaska Air National Guard is preparing to send about 30 troops to Iraq. They will be from the 168th Refueling Wing, based at Eielson Air Force Base.
A state trooper shot a reportedly inebriated man at the Delta State Recreation Site campground Monday, after the man pointed a gun at the trooper.
A soldier found dead of a gunshot wound at Fort Wainwright early Monday morning has been identified as a 40-year-old mechanic.