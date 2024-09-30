Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
ferry

  • The Tustumena in Cold Bay. Photo by Adam Verrier.
    Outdoor Explorer
    Sailing the Aleutians on the MV Tustumena
    Eric Bork
    The Alaska Marine Highway System has been in the news a lot lately, beginning with the governor's veto of the ferry budget in the spring, and a ferry…
  • The MV LeConte, an Alaska state ferry, sits at the dock in the Southeast village of Angoon on Thursday, March 28, 2019. (Photo by Nat Herz / Alaska's Energy Desk)
    Aboard Alaska's endangered ferries, passengers fear a "giant step back in time"
    Nathaniel Herz
    Step onboard the MV LeConte, where a single trip last week showed how Southeast Alaska residents have knit the state's ferries into their lives – and how they would adapt if the ships stopped running, and Gov. Mike Dunleavy is proposing.
  • Alaska Railroad train at Spencer Glacier. Photo by Frank Kovalchek of Anchorage, 2009
    Outdoor Explorer
    Revisiting train and ferry adventures
    We Alaskans have a unique way to get into the backcountry, on our state-owned railroad or ferry system — two of the most fun forms of transportation around. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll celebrate how the train and ferries can get families out to adventures hiking, skiing, paddling, floating and exploring in some truly exotic places.Thanks for listening!
  • News
    New Ferry Service Buys Boat
    Matt Lichtenstein
    Southeast Alaska’s newest ferry service just bought its first vessel. Officials with the Coffman Cove-based Rainforest Islands Ferry say they closed the deal for the used oil-rig supply vessel Tuesday morning. After a refit, the boat is slated to ferry passengers and vehicles between Ketchikan, Prince of Wales, Wrangell, and Mitkof Island, south of Petersburg.
  • News
    Mat-Su Borough Mayor Larry DeVilbiss
    Charles Wohlforth
    00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defb2ce90000As a third-generation Alaskan farmer, Larry DeVilbiss, has an interesting success story. Now he is also the mayor of the Mat-Su Borough, facing issues of transportation, growth, and a brand new ferry that was built without a landing for passengers on the Anchorage side. Charles Wohlforth hosts Mayor Larry DeVilbiss, to learn how he sees Mat-Su’s future, and to answer your questions.KSKA: Wednesday 11/2 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: September 20, 2011
    Kristin Spack
    Governor Announces PFD Amount. Probe of Arctic Slope Native Corporation 8a Contract Requested by McCaskill. ACLU Wins Property Tax Case. Fairbanks Voters Consider Air Quality Ballot Proposition. State Wants Court to Force Ferry Builder to Replace Engines. Alaska Ship and Drydock Wins Ferry Contract. Cleveland Volcano Lava Dome Growing. NOAA Seeks Fisheries Histories from Alaska. Homer Looks for Homer Look Alike.
  • News
    Ferry In Southeast Struggles Financially
    The Inter-Island Ferry Authority was barely staying afloat when it made a decision to dramatically cut back its service. That’s according to IFA General Manager Bruce Jones, who discussed the IFA’s financial difficulties during Tuesday’s session of the Southeast Conference annual meeting.
  • News
    Destination of Nearly Complete Ferry Remains Unclear
    Ellen Lockyer
    Work on the ice breaking ferry Susitna is nearing completion, and Matanuska Susitna Borough officials are scrambling to find a place to put the vessel when it arrives. The Borough Assembly is considering a number of ideas as to how to cope with the financial obligations of storing the ferry over winter.
  • Photo by Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska - Juneau: Fast ferry Fairweather.
    News
    Ferry Engine Problems Continue
    Ed Schoenfeld
    Time could be running out for the fast ferry Fairweather. It’s been plagued with engine problems, which are the subject of a lawsuit against the ship’s builder.
  • News
    Highways, Bridges and Ferries Top STIP Priority List
    Rosemarie Alexander
    Dangerous highways, old bridges and the Alaska Class ferry top the Alaska Statewide Transportation Improvement Program for the next four years.
