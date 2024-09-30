-
The Alaska Marine Highway System has been in the news a lot lately, beginning with the governor's veto of the ferry budget in the spring, and a ferry…
Step onboard the MV LeConte, where a single trip last week showed how Southeast Alaska residents have knit the state's ferries into their lives – and how they would adapt if the ships stopped running, and Gov. Mike Dunleavy is proposing.
We Alaskans have a unique way to get into the backcountry, on our state-owned railroad or ferry system — two of the most fun forms of transportation around. On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’ll celebrate how the train and ferries can get families out to adventures hiking, skiing, paddling, floating and exploring in some truly exotic places.Thanks for listening!
Southeast Alaska’s newest ferry service just bought its first vessel. Officials with the Coffman Cove-based Rainforest Islands Ferry say they closed the deal for the used oil-rig supply vessel Tuesday morning. After a refit, the boat is slated to ferry passengers and vehicles between Ketchikan, Prince of Wales, Wrangell, and Mitkof Island, south of Petersburg.
00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defb2ce90000As a third-generation Alaskan farmer, Larry DeVilbiss, has an interesting success story. Now he is also the mayor of the Mat-Su Borough, facing issues of transportation, growth, and a brand new ferry that was built without a landing for passengers on the Anchorage side. Charles Wohlforth hosts Mayor Larry DeVilbiss, to learn how he sees Mat-Su’s future, and to answer your questions.KSKA: Wednesday 11/2 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Governor Announces PFD Amount. Probe of Arctic Slope Native Corporation 8a Contract Requested by McCaskill. ACLU Wins Property Tax Case. Fairbanks Voters Consider Air Quality Ballot Proposition. State Wants Court to Force Ferry Builder to Replace Engines. Alaska Ship and Drydock Wins Ferry Contract. Cleveland Volcano Lava Dome Growing. NOAA Seeks Fisheries Histories from Alaska. Homer Looks for Homer Look Alike.
The Inter-Island Ferry Authority was barely staying afloat when it made a decision to dramatically cut back its service. That’s according to IFA General Manager Bruce Jones, who discussed the IFA’s financial difficulties during Tuesday’s session of the Southeast Conference annual meeting.
Work on the ice breaking ferry Susitna is nearing completion, and Matanuska Susitna Borough officials are scrambling to find a place to put the vessel when it arrives. The Borough Assembly is considering a number of ideas as to how to cope with the financial obligations of storing the ferry over winter.
Time could be running out for the fast ferry Fairweather. It’s been plagued with engine problems, which are the subject of a lawsuit against the ship’s builder.
Dangerous highways, old bridges and the Alaska Class ferry top the Alaska Statewide Transportation Improvement Program for the next four years.