University of New England Philosophy Professor, Dr. Subrena Smith and Line One co-host Prentiss Pemberton discuss how each of us can work as individuals and as communities to promote unity and connection in this time of fear driven conflict and talks about how to counter the escalating Nationalism we are seeing many of today's so called civilized societies.Thanks for listening!
KSKA: Friday, July 21 at 2:45pm Cyrano's Theatre Company is presenting The Great American Trailer Park Musical, an hilarious romp that takes place in the "Armadillo Acres" trailer park in a small town in northern Florida with characters bigger than life. The musical (with music and lyrics by David Nehls and book by Betsy Kelso) runs July 21st through August 27 at Cyrano's Theatre located at 4th and D street in Anchorage. This week on Stage Talk, actors Jill Bess and Mark Robokoff slip in and out between their real lives and the characters they play while director Teresa K. Pond tries to keep things in control.LISTEN HERE
Mark Robokoffand Paul Schweigert come by Stage Talk today to talk about David Edgecombe's new production of Shakespeare's play of ambition, fear and revenge, Macbeth performing at Cyrano's Theatre Company April 24th through May 17th.KSKA: Friday, April 24 at 2:45pmListen Now: