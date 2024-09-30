KSKA: Friday, March 3 at 2:45pm A young 17-year old Tlingit leaves Juneau to go to his grandparents' remote village to begin a journey into himself and his culture is the subject of Frank Henry Kaash Katasse's play They Don't Talk Back being produced by Perseverance Theatre and performing in the Sydney Laurence Theatre March 3rd through the 12th. Skyler Ray-Benson Davis, who plays the young "Nick", stops by the studio this week along with Anchorage General Manager Josh Lowman to talk about among other things Skyler's own journey as a young Tlingit man who learned a lot about his own culture by performing in this exciting new play.