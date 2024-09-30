-
KSKA: Friday, November 24 at 2:45pm Anchorage Community Theatre is presenting a zany comedy for the holidays from the pen of Atlanta playwright Topher Paynein Let Nothing You Dismay. Twenty-two characters played by eight actors tell the story of a young couple waiting for the birth of their soon-to-be-adopted child on Christmas Day. Joining Host Steve Hunt this week on Stage Talk is Missy Overly, an actor who plays three different parts, and David Block who has taken on the reins of Director. Let Nothing You Dismay runs November 24 through December 17 at Anchorage Community Theatre located at 1133 E. 70th Avenue.LISTEN HERE
KSKA: Friday, March 3 at 2:45pm A young 17-year old Tlingit leaves Juneau to go to his grandparents' remote village to begin a journey into himself and his culture is the subject of Frank Henry Kaash Katasse's play They Don't Talk Back being produced by Perseverance Theatre and performing in the Sydney Laurence Theatre March 3rd through the 12th. Skyler Ray-Benson Davis, who plays the young "Nick", stops by the studio this week along with Anchorage General Manager Josh Lowman to talk about among other things Skyler's own journey as a young Tlingit man who learned a lot about his own culture by performing in this exciting new play.
Cyrano's Theatre Company is currently running cartoonist Lynda Barry's ( Ernie Pook's Comeek) play about a thirteen year old girl growing up in racially mixed Seattle neighborhood in the 60s:The Good Times Are Killing Me. Kate Grace (who plays Edna Arkins) and Nic Sweet (Scenic Designer) drop by this week to talk about it. The Good Times Are Killing Me runs Thursdays through Sundays until May 29th.KSKA: Friday, May 13 at 2:45pmDOWNLOAD AUDIO
Jon Robin Baitz's finalist for the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Drama Other Desert Cities is currently playing at Cyrano's Theatre Company and Director Shelly Wozniak and actor Gigi Lynch drop by Stage Talk this week to clue us in to how it's been going. Other Desert Cities continues through Nov. 15.KSKA: Friday, Oct. 30, at 2:45 p.m.Listen Now:
Patsy Shaha, principal of the Alaska Native Cultural Charter School in the Anchorage School District joins host Kathleen McCoy to share stories on how important values, traditions and relationships are woven into the school day. KSKA: Wednesday, Oct. 29, at 2:00 and 9:00 p.m.Listen now:
Tennessee Williams' story of family, greed and sexuality, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is coming to town as Perseverance Theatre of Juneau brings the play to the Sydney Laurence Theatre. Join Enrique Bravo (Brick) and Kevin T. Bennett (Dr. Baugh) as they visit Stage Talk to tell us all about this classic offering of American theatre opening April 11th and running through the 27th.KSKA: Friday, April 11, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
VIDEO: Junior Iditarod 2012
Continuing our conversation on starting a family, next time on Kids These Days! we'll be talking about adoption. There are many ways to adopt a child - as an infant, through the foster care program, internationally or from right here in Alaska - and those who are considering it have many questions. Joining us to answer these questions are guests from Catholic Social Services of Alaska and the State of Alaska Office of Children Services.KSKA: Tuesday 1/24 @ 2pm and 7pm